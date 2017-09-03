Mbalula gives stern warning to criminals

About 40 police officers were killed in the line of duty between April 2016 and March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has used a police commemoration ceremony in Pretoria to give a stern warning to criminals.

#SAPSCommemoration Mbalula: Gauteng will be a priority in relation to fighting crime because that's where most crimes happen. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

Mbalula says criminals will be dealt with.

“Wherever they are, they must know we are coming. We’ll find them, we’ll clean them out of the streets and smoke them out of their holes. We will fight crime with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat, with an uncompromising spirit.”

Family members and relatives of the deceased have gathered at the Union Buildings to pay tribute to their loved ones.

#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] South African flag lowered to half mast in honor of 40 officers who died in the line of duty. TK pic.twitter.com/2R4tndSLho — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] Families of those who died in the line of duty pay tribute for their loved ones. TK pic.twitter.com/czTKqk9WEA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

