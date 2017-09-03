Investigators to probe sexual misconduct allegations at NC school

Three educators have been suspended for having sexual relationships with pupils at the Bothitong High School in Kuruman.

JOHANNESBURG- The Mpumalanga Education Department says a team of experienced investigators will be dispatched to a high school in the Northern Cape to ensure sexual misconduct allegations against some teachers are thoroughly probed.

Three educators have been suspended for having sexual relationships with pupils at the Bothitong High School in Kuruman.

The department confirmed last week it's looking into the matter after several pupils were found to be pregnant.

It's alleged as many as 30 pupils have fallen pregnant at the school in the past three years, but education officials say they're only aware of 16 cases.

Spokesperson for the department Geoffrey van der Merwe says: “The MEC for Education will visit the high school on Monday, 4 September, 2017. The MEC will serve the teachers with precautionary suspension letters.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)