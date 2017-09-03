Investigators to probe sexual misconduct allegations at NC school
Three educators have been suspended for having sexual relationships with pupils at the Bothitong High School in Kuruman.
JOHANNESBURG- The Mpumalanga Education Department says a team of experienced investigators will be dispatched to a high school in the Northern Cape to ensure sexual misconduct allegations against some teachers are thoroughly probed.
Three educators have been suspended for having sexual relationships with pupils at the Bothitong High School in Kuruman.
The department confirmed last week it's looking into the matter after several pupils were found to be pregnant.
It's alleged as many as 30 pupils have fallen pregnant at the school in the past three years, but education officials say they're only aware of 16 cases.
Spokesperson for the department Geoffrey van der Merwe says: “The MEC for Education will visit the high school on Monday, 4 September, 2017. The MEC will serve the teachers with precautionary suspension letters.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.