India's Dhawan to miss final Sri Lanka ODI
India continued their impressive run in Sri Lanka, recording a 168-run victory in the fourth one-day international on Thursday to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.
BENGALURU - Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will miss the remaining two matches of India’s limited overs series in Sri Lanka to fly home to tend to his sick mother, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said.
“Dhawan would be leaving for India tomorrow i.e. 3 September to see his ailing mother,” the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday, while adding they would not name a replacement.
“Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment.”
The two teams will meet in the fifth ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo later on Sunday, before playing a Twenty20 international on Wednesday at the same venue.
Sri Lanka were also whitewashed 3-0 by Virat Kohli’s side in the test series.
