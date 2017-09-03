Popular Topics
India's Dhawan to miss final Sri Lanka ODI

India continued their impressive run in Sri Lanka, recording a 168-run victory in the fourth one-day international on Thursday to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after he scored a century (100 runs) during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on 20 August 2017. Picture: AFP.
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after he scored a century (100 runs) during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on 20 August 2017. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will miss the remaining two matches of India’s limited overs series in Sri Lanka to fly home to tend to his sick mother, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said.

“Dhawan would be leaving for India tomorrow i.e. 3 September to see his ailing mother,” the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday, while adding they would not name a replacement.

“Dhawan’s mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment.”

India continued their impressive run in Sri Lanka, recording a 168-run victory in the fourth one-day international on Thursday to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

The two teams will meet in the fifth ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo later on Sunday, before playing a Twenty20 international on Wednesday at the same venue.

Sri Lanka were also whitewashed 3-0 by Virat Kohli’s side in the test series.

