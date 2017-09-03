Cyril Ramaphosa 'admitted' to having an affair

The Sunday Independent is reporting that Ramaphosa has had a number of affairs and has copies of Ramaphosa’s emails to back this up.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted to having an affair, but he says he told his wife eight years ago and then ended the relationship.

But the Sunday Times says the deputy president has told the paper that he is not a blesser, but he does help 54 young people financially every month.

Ramaphosa was unsuccessful on Saturday night in his attempt to stop the Sunday Independent from publishing its article.

The judge ruled that he had sufficient time to release two statements after receiving emails from the paper and therefore the article could be published.

In a statement, Ramaphosa says he feels “compelled” to respond to “deeply disturbing suggestions” that he had had money to several young women for romantic relationships.

“There are 54 young students – both men and women – that my wife and I provide financial assistance to on a monthly basis and have done so for several years. It is unfortunate that evidence of these bank transfers have been used to make scandalous allegations against me and, worse, to make public the names of some of the people assisted.”

The deputy president says he’s disappointed following the publication of the women’s names and pictures on social media.

“We find it disturbing that the privacy of these young women has been violated through the publication of their names and pictures on social media. It shows a callous disregard for the rights of the individual.”

He had described the alleged social media smear campaign as a “dirty war”.

“This latest episode extends far beyond an attempt at political smear. It represents an escalation of a dirty war against those who are working to restore the values, principles and integrity of the African National Congress and society.”

He adds he’s convinced that the time has come for the membership of the African National Congress to restore the organisation as a genuine movement of the people.

“If the intention of this campaign is to weaken the resolve of those fighting to revitalise the ANC and unite our country, it has failed.

“I am now even more convinced that our movement, the African National Congress, needs to be restored to its rightful owners, the people of South Africa.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)