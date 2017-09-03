Cops ‘ready’ for possible Vuwani protest

The pro-Makhado task team is accusing the government of not providing services in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are on high alert amid the announcement by Vuwani residents to shut down the area from Monday morning.

The pro-Makhado task team is accusing the government of not providing services in the area, after President Jacob Zuma promised in May this year that proper services would be rolled out by the district municipality.

Over 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during demarcation protests last year.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says they’re monitoring the area.

“We’re aware of the decision taken by residents and we’re ready for any eventuality. We want to talk to the community and ask that they not resort to violence. As much as they have a right to protest, they should not resort to violence or damage any property.”

