ANCWL ‘saddened’ by news of educators impregnating learners

The league has called for a thorough investigation following reports of nearly 30 learners at a Northern Cape allegedly being impregnated by educators.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) says it’s saddened by reports that some educators have impregnated nearly 30 pupils at Bothitong High School in the Northern Cape.

The provincial education department has already suspended three educators for having sexual relationships with pupils.

The league is calling for the education minister and the MEC to thoroughly investigate these allegations.

It says educators who neglect their responsibilities and exploit the economic status of pupils by turning them into their sex objects, must be removed from the profession.

Spokesperson for the department Geoffrey van der Merwe says education MEC Martha Bartlett will visit the school on Monday.

“Three educators are implicated and subsequently the process of placing them on precautionary suspension has already commenced. We have ruled out the allegations of the impregnating of learners due to the insufficient evidence provided during our investigation.”