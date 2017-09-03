ANCWL ‘saddened’ by news of educators impregnating learners
The league has called for a thorough investigation following reports of nearly 30 learners at a Northern Cape allegedly being impregnated by educators.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) says it’s saddened by reports that some educators have impregnated nearly 30 pupils at Bothitong High School in the Northern Cape.
The provincial education department has already suspended three educators for having sexual relationships with pupils.
The league is calling for the education minister and the MEC to thoroughly investigate these allegations.
It says educators who neglect their responsibilities and exploit the economic status of pupils by turning them into their sex objects, must be removed from the profession.
Spokesperson for the department Geoffrey van der Merwe says education MEC Martha Bartlett will visit the school on Monday.
“Three educators are implicated and subsequently the process of placing them on precautionary suspension has already commenced. We have ruled out the allegations of the impregnating of learners due to the insufficient evidence provided during our investigation.”
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.