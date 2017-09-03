5 killed on WC roads since start of weekend

Five people, including two children, have died on Western Cape roads since Friday.

A boy, aged seven, and a four-year-old girl were involved in a collision on the N2 Highway near Macassar.

Officials also issued speeding fines to more than 340 drivers.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “In the Southern Cape we arrested one driver for being in the possession of forged documentation. We also arrested a driver in Worcester for overloading his goods vehicle. The fines issued totalled R294,200.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)