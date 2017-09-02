Zweli Mkhize: ANC can't afford repeat of Polokwane
DURBAN – African National Congress Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize says the party is not owned by any of its leaders or people who want to enrich themselves but it belongs to the people of South Africa.
Mkhize was speaking at a South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event in Estcourt on Saturday – under the theme “unity in action”.
The ANC in the Ukhahlamba region has thrown the treasurer general’s name into the presidential race – with nominations having officially opened on Friday.
Mkhize says there is no need to hurl insults at each other ahead of the ANC’s elective conference this December because the party cannot afford to have a repeat of what happened in Polokwane in 2007.
“I also think it’s important for us as members of the ANC to realise that it is our responsibility to work for unity that we give everyone an understanding that we do not accept a situation where the ANC is wrecked by factionalism.”
#ZweliMkhize says the ANC and its members need to go back to its founding values of integrity and serving the people. ZN pic.twitter.com/9UoNWhBwZs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2017
The treasurer general also told the audience here that having a different opinion from a fellow comrade does not mean it should be taken personally.
Just before Mkhize took to the podium Sanco’s Richard Hlophe declared that they would begin the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal starting next week.
