Vetkoek deaths: Outstanding autopsy results to be released soon

Police suspect food poisoning was not the cause of death.

CAPE TOWN - Autopsy results on three Langa teenagers who died after eating vetkoek from a street vendor are expected soon.

It was initially alleged they died immediately after eating contaminated vetkoek with polony, bought in Joe Slovo last weekend.

However, it's emerged one of the deceased did not eat the food.

The city's JP Smith earlier this week said police would need to conduct toxicology reports to confirm their suspicion of possible drug use or potentially another form of poisoning.

The boys experienced various symptoms, including foaming at the mouth and stomach cramps.

A fourth teen was hospitalised but the has since been discharged.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)