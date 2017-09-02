SAA rejects claims of victimisation

SAA has responded to concerns raised by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) has denied that employees who've disclosed details of corruption are being victimised.

SAA has responded to concerns raised by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane raised concerns after receiving complaints from whistleblowers at the airline, who claim they’re being disciplined despite an agreement to hold off disciplinary proceedings, pending her preliminary probe.

But the airline's Tladi Tladi says no such agreement is in place, adding Mkhwebane has no mandate to interfere in human resources problems.

“Some of these employees, who are members of this labour union, made derogatory comments which were grossly inappropriate.”

He says the national carrier is simply trying to deal with ill-behaved employees who've been insulting management.



(Edited by Shimoney Regter)