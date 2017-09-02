Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandal
It’s been reported Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the Sunday Independent newspaper in the High Court has been struck off the roll.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost his bid to bar the Sunday Independent from publishing details of an alleged sex scandal involving Ramaphosa and eight women.
It’s been reported Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the Sunday newspaper in the High Court has been struck off the roll, with the judge saying he did not meet the requirements to be given relief on the matter.
An email has been circulating on social media, purporting to be from the Sunday publication saying there is email evidence that the presidential hopeful has been financially supporting some of the women and has received naked pictures from others.
However, the deputy president says this is just a campaign to distort personal email correspondence obtained illegally.
Earlier today, Ramaphosa said it is clear that someone intentionally obtained his personal emails and provided them to the media to discredit him.
Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze
More in Local
-
Zweli Mkhize: ANC can't afford repeat of Polokwane
-
7 month old baby killed in WC crash
-
N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolition
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitions
-
Mkhize tells Sanco ANC must unite to save party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.