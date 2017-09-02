Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandal

It’s been reported Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the Sunday Independent newspaper in the High Court has been struck off the roll.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has lost his bid to bar the Sunday Independent from publishing details of an alleged sex scandal involving Ramaphosa and eight women.

It’s been reported Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict the Sunday newspaper in the High Court has been struck off the roll, with the judge saying he did not meet the requirements to be given relief on the matter.

An email has been circulating on social media, purporting to be from the Sunday publication saying there is email evidence that the presidential hopeful has been financially supporting some of the women and has received naked pictures from others.

However, the deputy president says this is just a campaign to distort personal email correspondence obtained illegally.

Earlier today, Ramaphosa said it is clear that someone intentionally obtained his personal emails and provided them to the media to discredit him.

Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze