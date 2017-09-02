Report: Public Protector’s house vandalised

Mkhwebane was apparently Masiphumelele at the time of the incident, where she has stepped in as mediator between the City of Cape Town and the community to ensure their grievances are addressed.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's house has been vandalised.

It’s understood she arrived at her home in Pretoria on Thursday to find one of her glass doors had been hit with a brick.

News24 is reporting the crime follows a series of threats Mkhwebane has received since her CIEX report into Absa and the Reserve Bank in June.

She's been heavily criticised for the report, which called for the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to be changed.

The High Court has since set aside her remedial action.

In July, her office said she made a legal crafting error in her report on the mandate of Sarb.

Mkhwebane asked Parliament to amend the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy.

At the time, her spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said the issue was simply a technicality.

However, the High Court found Mkhwebane failed in her duties, displayed superficial reasoning and made erroneous findings in her report on the Bankorp bailout.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)