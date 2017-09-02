Ramaphosa’s office blasts online ‘smear campaign’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to release a detailed statement on the allegations contained in messages.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says its aware of social media messages being circulated, casting aspersions on his personal life.

A message, purportedly sent from the editor of a Sunday newspaper, asks for clarity around alleged relationships between the deputy president and eight women.

It further claims to have evidence that Ramaphosa has been financially supporting some of the women and has received naked pictures from others.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has weighed in on Twitter.

The red beret leader tweeted: "Ramaphosa, his wife & supporters will have to be extremely strong especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks on steroids (sic).”

Ramaphosa, his wife & supporters will have to be extremely strong especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks on steroids — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa’s office has described the message as a deliberate smear campaign that's been orchestrated through criminal means.

“There is no doubt that these messages have been circulated as part of a deliberate campaign to smear the person of the deputy president. They are a transparent attempt to distort personal email correspondence that could only have been obtained through criminal means,” the office says in a statement.

Ramaphosa is expected to release a detailed statement on the allegations contained in the messages.

