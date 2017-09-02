Ramaphosa’s office blasts online ‘smear campaign’
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to release a detailed statement on the allegations contained in messages.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says its aware of social media messages being circulated, casting aspersions on his personal life.
A message, purportedly sent from the editor of a Sunday newspaper, asks for clarity around alleged relationships between the deputy president and eight women.
It further claims to have evidence that Ramaphosa has been financially supporting some of the women and has received naked pictures from others.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has weighed in on Twitter.
The red beret leader tweeted: "Ramaphosa, his wife & supporters will have to be extremely strong especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks on steroids (sic).”
Ramaphosa, his wife & supporters will have to be extremely strong especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks on steroids— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa’s office has described the message as a deliberate smear campaign that's been orchestrated through criminal means.
“There is no doubt that these messages have been circulated as part of a deliberate campaign to smear the person of the deputy president. They are a transparent attempt to distort personal email correspondence that could only have been obtained through criminal means,” the office says in a statement.
Ramaphosa is expected to release a detailed statement on the allegations contained in the messages.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Confirmed: SAA flight attendant arrested for drug possession in Australia
-
State capture: Zwane invited to answer questions at Parliament
-
Employee ‘must be held to account’ over R14m bungle
-
Report: Public Protector’s house vandalised
-
Vetkoek deaths: Outstanding autopsy results to be released soon
-
Knysna fire victims won’t have to pay rent until 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.