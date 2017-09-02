Popular Topics
Ramaphosa dismisses sex scandal as ‘dirty war’ ahead of elective conference

Ramaphosa says recent allegations of infidelity extend beyond political smear, to a dirty war against those who are working to restore the integrity of the ANC and society.

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the alleged social media smear campaign against him as “a dirty war against those who are working to restore the African National Congress (ANC)”.

Ramaphosa has released a statement after questions sent to him by the Sunday Independent were circulated on social media.

The paper asks for clarity around alleged relationships between the deputy president and eight women.

An email has been circulating on social media, purporting to be from the Sunday publication saying there is email evidence that Ramaphosa has been financially supporting some of the women and has received naked pictures from others.

However, the deputy president says this is just a campaign to distort personal email correspondence obtained illegally.

In a statement, the presidential hopeful says it’s clear that someone intentionally obtained his personal emails and provided them to the media to discredit him.

He says this extends beyond political smear to a dirty war against those who are working to restore the integrity of the ANC and society.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has also weighed in on twitter saying "Ramaphosa, his wife, and supporters will have to be extremely strong - especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks are on steroids".

