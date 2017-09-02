PowerBall results: Friday 1 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 1 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 11, 13, 31, 39, 41 PowerBall: 15

PowerBall Plus: 28, 32, 34, 37, 39 PowerBall: 11

