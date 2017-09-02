Ndlozi: EFF boycotting council meetings to send DA ‘strong message’

The party says the move is to demonstrate to the DA that it cannot govern alone without smaller parties in those municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’ll not meet the Democratic Alliance (DA) to discuss its decision to stay away from councils led by the party.

The party has taken a decision to stay away from all council meetings of the DA-led coalitions.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “Everywhere where the DA is there are huge complaints of the ways in which they are undermining the smaller parties, even at national level. It’s always their way or the highway and that is what we reject, that is why we have sent a strong message to them and moving forward we will be willing to repeat it.”

The UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay says its lawyers will be writing to the metro requesting an urgent council meeting to try to get Mongameli Bobani reinstated as deputy mayor after he was sacked following a vote of no confidence against him.

The DA has refused to reinstate him, claiming that he breached their co-governance agreement by voting with the opposition on numerous occasions.