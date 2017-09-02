Ndlozi: EFF boycotting council meetings to send DA ‘strong message’
The party says the move is to demonstrate to the DA that it cannot govern alone without smaller parties in those municipalities.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’ll not meet the Democratic Alliance (DA) to discuss its decision to stay away from councils led by the party.
The party has taken a decision to stay away from all council meetings of the DA-led coalitions.
The party says the move is to demonstrate to the DA that it cannot govern alone without smaller parties in those municipalities.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “Everywhere where the DA is there are huge complaints of the ways in which they are undermining the smaller parties, even at national level. It’s always their way or the highway and that is what we reject, that is why we have sent a strong message to them and moving forward we will be willing to repeat it.”
The UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay says its lawyers will be writing to the metro requesting an urgent council meeting to try to get Mongameli Bobani reinstated as deputy mayor after he was sacked following a vote of no confidence against him.
The DA has refused to reinstate him, claiming that he breached their co-governance agreement by voting with the opposition on numerous occasions.
More in Local
-
Zweli Mkhize: ANC can't afford repeat of Polokwane
-
Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandal
-
7 month old baby killed in WC crash
-
N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolition
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.