N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolition
Motorists are urged to use other alternative routes to avoid delays as the road will be temporarily closed to traffic as the demolition gets underway.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng transport department has urged motorist to avoid N14 at Centurion in Pretoria this evening due to the demolition of a bridge.
The road will be temporarily closed to traffic as the demolition gets underway.
Motorists are urged to use other alternative routes to avoid delays.
Spokesperson Melitah Madiba says: “The bridge is situated between Eeufees and Swartkoppies interchanges. The following roads will be closed from 6pm on Saturday; N14 from M18 which is Christina de Wit to Eeufees Road, N14 from M10 to Eeufees Road and N14 to R101 which is Kgosi Mampuru Street to M10.”
#N14 Bridge Demolition road pic.twitter.com/GaZCZWPGt3— Gauteng Transport (@gpdrt) September 2, 2017
More in Local
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitions
-
Mkhize tells Sanco ANC must unite to save party
-
Ramaphosa dismisses sex scandal as ‘dirty war’ ahead of elective conference
-
Cops killing loved ones not new, says Gun Free SA
-
Govt employee bust over fraud worth R80k
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.