N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolition

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng transport department has urged motorist to avoid N14 at Centurion in Pretoria this evening due to the demolition of a bridge.

Motorists are urged to use other alternative routes to avoid delays.

Spokesperson Melitah Madiba says: “The bridge is situated between Eeufees and Swartkoppies interchanges. The following roads will be closed from 6pm on Saturday; N14 from M18 which is Christina de Wit to Eeufees Road, N14 from M10 to Eeufees Road and N14 to R101 which is Kgosi Mampuru Street to M10.”