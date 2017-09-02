Kusasalethu mine deaths: Parly extends condolences, vows inquiry

On Thursday, rescue teams brought the last two bodies to the surface, ending a six-day recovery operation.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has conveyed its condolences to the families of the mineworkers who died at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.

Five workers became trapped in a rockfall during a seismic event more than a week ago.

On Thursday, rescue teams brought the last two bodies to the surface, ending a six-day recovery operation.

The mine says its planning a memorial service for the men on Monday.

The committee’s Sahlulele Luzipo has praised the rescue teams.

“I think we need to appreciate the work done by rescue services.”

Luzipo says more should be done to avoid these kinds of tragedies in future.

He says the committee will hold the department accountable to ensure an inquiry is held, to determine if the lives of the mineworkers could have been saved.

