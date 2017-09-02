Knysna fire victims won’t have to pay rent until 2018

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Knysna fire victims won’t have to pay rent until 2018

The Knysna Municipality is providing a ‘rates holiday’ for affected residents from July 2017 to June 2018.

An area of Knysna on August 20, 2017 that was burnt during the fires in June, now faces problems with soil erosion and during heavy rains, mudslides. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
An area of Knysna on August 20, 2017 that was burnt during the fires in June, now faces problems with soil erosion and during heavy rains, mudslides. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Knysna residents affected by recent fires will not have to pay rates until June 2018.

Residents are also exempt from property rates for June 2017.

The relief will cost the municipality over R16,5 million and that's only for the rates.

Wildfires in June killed seven people and destroyed hundreds of homes along the Garden Route.

WATCH: #KnysnaRises: Residents work to restore Knysna to former glory

Forty-five subsidised houses and 150 shacks were damaged or destroyed in the Witlokasie area.

Contractors are in the process of restoring houses and installing services for the 150 sites.

The Western Cape disaster management centre is seeking R194 million from national government for fire relief efforts in the Knysna and Bitou municipalities.

The rebuilding is expected to be complete by next year and temporary housing has been provided for those affected.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA