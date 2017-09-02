Knysna fire victims won’t have to pay rent until 2018
The Knysna Municipality is providing a ‘rates holiday’ for affected residents from July 2017 to June 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna residents affected by recent fires will not have to pay rates until June 2018.
Residents are also exempt from property rates for June 2017.
The relief will cost the municipality over R16,5 million and that's only for the rates.
Wildfires in June killed seven people and destroyed hundreds of homes along the Garden Route.
WATCH: #KnysnaRises: Residents work to restore Knysna to former glory
Forty-five subsidised houses and 150 shacks were damaged or destroyed in the Witlokasie area.
Contractors are in the process of restoring houses and installing services for the 150 sites.
The Western Cape disaster management centre is seeking R194 million from national government for fire relief efforts in the Knysna and Bitou municipalities.
The rebuilding is expected to be complete by next year and temporary housing has been provided for those affected.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
