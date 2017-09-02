JHB father to appear in court after boy (5) beaten to death
It’s alleged the suspect from the south of Johannesburg beat his son to death in Chrisville on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday following the murder of his five-year-old son.
It’s alleged the suspect from the south of Johannesburg beat his son to death in Chrisville on Friday.
The police say the victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital having succumbed to serious injuries.
Police are now investigative whether the suspect has been involved in other criminal cases.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says: “We arrested the man after he allegedly assaulted his five-year-old boy. The investigation continues.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.