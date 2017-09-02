JHB father to appear in court after boy (5) beaten to death

It’s alleged the suspect from the south of Johannesburg beat his son to death in Chrisville on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday following the murder of his five-year-old son.

It’s alleged the suspect from the south of Johannesburg beat his son to death in Chrisville on Friday.

The police say the victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital having succumbed to serious injuries.

Police are now investigative whether the suspect has been involved in other criminal cases.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele says: “We arrested the man after he allegedly assaulted his five-year-old boy. The investigation continues.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)