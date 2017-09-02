IEC will need funding increase if proposal approved

The fund is part of proposals being considered by a parliamentary ad hoc committee reviewing regulations related to the funding of political parties.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will need more money if it's expected to manage a proposed multi-party democracy fund through which political parties will receive money from private donors.

The fund is part of proposals being considered by a parliamentary ad hoc committee reviewing regulations related to the funding of political parties.

Treasury says it will need to deliberate further on a suggestion that tax incentives be offered to corporates and individuals who donate to political parties.

The current costs of managing the existing represented political parties fund is R1.5 million.

But the IEC receives only 0.3% of the parliamentary allocation for administrating the fund, which in the current financial year amounts to R475,000.

Acting chief executive Sy Mamabolo says the commission will need more money to entice corporates and individuals to donate to a proposed multi-party democracy fund.

“The scope of the operation in relation to the multi-party democracy fund is much bigger and therefore we would propose that the management fee is higher.”

Treasury says any additional funding requirements should ideally be funded from existing public sources, given existing demands on the fiscus.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)