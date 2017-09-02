IEC will need funding increase if proposal approved
The fund is part of proposals being considered by a parliamentary ad hoc committee reviewing regulations related to the funding of political parties.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will need more money if it's expected to manage a proposed multi-party democracy fund through which political parties will receive money from private donors.
The fund is part of proposals being considered by a parliamentary ad hoc committee reviewing regulations related to the funding of political parties.
Treasury says it will need to deliberate further on a suggestion that tax incentives be offered to corporates and individuals who donate to political parties.
The current costs of managing the existing represented political parties fund is R1.5 million.
But the IEC receives only 0.3% of the parliamentary allocation for administrating the fund, which in the current financial year amounts to R475,000.
Acting chief executive Sy Mamabolo says the commission will need more money to entice corporates and individuals to donate to a proposed multi-party democracy fund.
“The scope of the operation in relation to the multi-party democracy fund is much bigger and therefore we would propose that the management fee is higher.”
Treasury says any additional funding requirements should ideally be funded from existing public sources, given existing demands on the fiscus.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
‘Dan Mantsha has always been indebted to Guptas’
-
Mpumalanga pupil (9) commits suicide at school
-
SAA rejects claims of victimisation
-
JHB father to appear in court after boy (5) beaten to death
-
Attempted break-in at Mkhwebane’s house ‘not random’
-
DA raises concerns over removal of top Treasury officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.