Govt employee bust over fraud worth R80k

The Hawks say the woman works at the funds office which deals with the allocation of bursaries at the Health Department.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A government employee has been arrested for alleged bursary fraud amounting to over R80,000 in the Northern Cape.

The Hawks say the woman works at the funds office which deals with the allocation of bursaries at the Health Department.

It's understood the 44-year-old would make extra payments for successful applicants to universities and then request the institutions pay back the cash into a separate personal bank account.

The incidents were traced between 2009 and 2014.

The woman appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Friday where she was granted R3,000 bail.

The Hawks Philani Nkwalase says: “This incident dates back to 2009. The Hawks investigation ensued after we received the tip-off in 2017. We made the arrest after following this investigation.”

This news comes after it emerged that a student at the Walter Sisulu University mistakenly received over R14 million in June from funding service provider IntelliMali.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

