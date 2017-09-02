Govt employee bust over fraud worth R80k
The Hawks say the woman works at the funds office which deals with the allocation of bursaries at the Health Department.
JOHANNESBURG - A government employee has been arrested for alleged bursary fraud amounting to over R80,000 in the Northern Cape.
The Hawks say the woman works at the funds office which deals with the allocation of bursaries at the Health Department.
It's understood the 44-year-old would make extra payments for successful applicants to universities and then request the institutions pay back the cash into a separate personal bank account.
The incidents were traced between 2009 and 2014.
The woman appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Friday where she was granted R3,000 bail.
The Hawks Philani Nkwalase says: “This incident dates back to 2009. The Hawks investigation ensued after we received the tip-off in 2017. We made the arrest after following this investigation.”
This news comes after it emerged that a student at the Walter Sisulu University mistakenly received over R14 million in June from funding service provider IntelliMali.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
3 killed, 16 injured in Vereeniging road accident
-
Kusasalethu mine deaths: Parly extends condolences, vows inquiry
-
7 arrested after WC cops find drugs worth more than R180k
-
‘Dan Mantsha has always been indebted to Guptas’
-
Mpumalanga pupil (9) commits suicide at school
-
IEC will need funding increase if proposal approved
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.