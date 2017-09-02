Employee ‘must be held to account’ over R14m bungle

Over R14 million was deposited to a student's financial aid account at Walter Sisulu University.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says an employee responsible for mistakenly depositing over R14 million to a student's financial aid account at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) must be held to account.

Funding admin company IntelliMali has indicated it will be laying charges against the student for failing to report the bundle.

However, Nzimande says the student shouldn’t be the only one held to account.

“I was concerned when the service provider said it would do everything possible to get the money back, but they did not say anything about the employee who did this.”

Nzimande has also questioned why some universities use service providers to manage public funds.

Nzimande, along with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) CEO Sizwe Nxasana, hosted donors involved in trying to solve the current funding crisis at institutions of higher learning.

Nzimande says he's asked for reports from Nsfas and the WSU on the erroneous multimillion rand deposit into a student's financial aid account.

“On my side, I have requested Nsfas to give me a report as well as Walter Sisulu University to give me a report, and then there must be a thorough investigation.”

