EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitions

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has taken a decision to stay away from all council meetings of the Democratic Alliance-led coalitions.

The party says the move is to demonstrate to the DA that it can't govern without smaller parties in those municipalities.

Both the councils of Tshwane and Johannesburg had to be adjourned on Thursday after the EFF.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “We can’t allow a situation of the arrogance of power because it is what has led to the demise of the ANC. We will be monitoring the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay, in particular, but we must warn the DA that they did not win elections and that’s why it needs smaller political parties to govern as a result they ought to respect them.”

The coalition between the DA and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) in Nelson Mandela Bay is on the brink of collapse after the UDM’s Deputy Mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed in a vote of no confidence.

Bobani’s removal follows a longstanding conflict between him and DA Mayor Athol Trollip.

The UDM says its lawyers will be writing to the metro requesting an urgent council meeting to try to get Bobani reinstated as deputy mayor.

The DA has refused to reinstate him, claiming that he breached their co-governance agreement by voting with the opposition on numerous occasions.