DA raises concerns over removal of top Treasury officials
The opposition party believes the trio were involved in preventing corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - While Treasury insists there is no sinister motive for removing three top officials, the opposition disagrees and believes the trio were involved in preventing corruption.
Reports say the three include acting chief procurement officer Schalk Human, who has been instrumental in working with state-owned enterprises, including South African Airways.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the three top Treasury officials worked under former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and were instrumental in stopping corruption.
The DA’s David Maynier says the party is concerned about the removal of Human.
“I am going to dig into why this decision was taken and whether the minister knew about it.”
Human has been replaced by Wilile Mathebula.
Added to this, Lindy Bodewig, the acting head of the integrated financial management system project, has also been removed from her position.
At the same time, Jayce Nair has been removed as acting accountant-general.
The DA says it's very concerned about the removal of the three, but Treasury says it’s the prerogative of the director-general.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Attempted break-in at Mkhwebane’s house ‘not random’
-
29 nabbed in JHB crime prevention operations
-
Confirmed: SAA flight attendant arrested for drug possession in Australia
-
State capture: Zwane invited to answer questions at Parliament
-
Employee ‘must be held to account’ over R14m bungle
-
Ramaphosa’s office blasts online ‘smear campaign’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.