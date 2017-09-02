DA raises concerns over removal of top Treasury officials

The opposition party believes the trio were involved in preventing corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - While Treasury insists there is no sinister motive for removing three top officials, the opposition disagrees and believes the trio were involved in preventing corruption.

Reports say the three include acting chief procurement officer Schalk Human, who has been instrumental in working with state-owned enterprises, including South African Airways.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the three top Treasury officials worked under former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and were instrumental in stopping corruption.

The DA’s David Maynier says the party is concerned about the removal of Human.

“I am going to dig into why this decision was taken and whether the minister knew about it.”

Human has been replaced by Wilile Mathebula.

Added to this, Lindy Bodewig, the acting head of the integrated financial management system project, has also been removed from her position.

At the same time, Jayce Nair has been removed as acting accountant-general.

The DA says it's very concerned about the removal of the three, but Treasury says it’s the prerogative of the director-general.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)