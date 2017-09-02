Attempted break-in at Mkhwebane’s house ‘not random’

Police are investigating following an attempted break-in at Busisiwe Mkhwebane's house.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office says Busisiwe Mkhwebane's house was vandalised during an attempted break-in.

Mkhwebane arrived at her Pretoria home on Thursday to find one of her glass doors had been hit with a brick.

Her office says it follows a series of threats Mkhwebane has received in the wake of her CIEX report into Absa and the South African Reserve Bank.

The Public Protector's spokesperson, Cleopatra Mosana, says the vandalism was a failed attempt to break into Mkhwebane's home and not just a random act.

“You could see people were trying to gain entry. It’s not a break-in you can say happened randomly, [they] hit strategically where the [door] is opened.”

Mosana says she believes that this is a culmination of the threats and heavy criticism Mkhwebane has been receiving since releasing her report.

She says the crime has been reported.

Mkhwebane was apparently in Masiphumelele at the time of the incident, where she has stepped in as mediator between the City of Cape Town and the community to ensure their grievances are addressed.

