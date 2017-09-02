7 month old baby killed in WC crash

Four other people sustained injuries when a car and a truck collided on Ottery Road on Saturday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – A seven-month old baby has been killed in a car crash near Skaapkraal.

ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “Four other people were trapped inside of the vehicle and the local fire department had to use the Jaws of Life and other rescue tools to free them from the wreckage and rush them to the Groote Schuur Hospital for further medical management. The driver of the truck was not found on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident is not yet known.”