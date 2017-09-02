7 month old baby killed in WC crash

-
Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandalLocal
-
7 month old baby killed in WC crashLocal
-
Hezbollah says buses from IS convoy stuck in the desertWorld
-
Motor racing: Rainmaster Hamilton takes record pole at MonzaWorld
-
N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolitionLocal
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5mLocal
-
Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandalLocal
-
7 month old baby killed in WC crashLocal
-
N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolitionLocal
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5mLocal
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitionsLocal
-
Mkhize tells Sanco ANC must unite to save partyLocal
-
Barca put off by Coutinho's 200 million euro price tagSport
-
Rossi leaves hospital after surgery on broken legSport
-
South Africans laugh away the pain after Bafana's lossSport
-
Hard work begins on Labour Day weekend at US OpenSport
-
Bafana's World Cup hopes suffer major blow, Nigeria set to qualifySport
-
Bottas pips Hamilton in Monza practiceSport
-
Apple set to unveil new iPhoneBusiness
-
Beyoncé leads congratulations to Serena WilliamsLifestyle
-
George Clooney opens up about fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome baby girlLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 1 September 2017Local
-
Madonna moves to Lisbon for son's soccer ambitionsLifestyle
-
L’Oreal sacks first transgender modelLifestyle
-
Africa’s ugly five inspire new book by ‘Gruffalo’ authorLifestyle
-
Jessica Chastain calls for social change in tearful videoLifestyle
-
Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandalLocal
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitionsLocal
-
Mkhize tells Sanco ANC must unite to save partyLocal
-
Ramaphosa dismisses sex scandal as ‘dirty war’ ahead of elective conferenceLocal
-
IEC will need funding increase if proposal approvedLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s office blasts online ‘smear campaign’Local
-
[OPINION] Mixed safety signals that may or may not workOpinion
-
[OPINION] It may not be a bad thing that BRICS is being batteredWorld
-
[ANALYSIS] Desalination? Africa should rather manage its water resources betterOpinion
-
[OPINION] How do we tackle citizenship & good governance?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Innovation on the final frontier: mining asteroids in spaceOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Our politics, the ANC, and the long, hard slog against corruptionOpinion
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumPolitics
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
Apple set to unveil new iPhone
-
SAA denies deal with Mkhwebane on whistleblowersLocal
-
Rand hits firmest since July, stocks flatLocal
-
Motsepe: We'll close Kusasalethu if necessaryLocal
-
Kubayi sets deadline for Eskom to sign power purchase agreementsLocal
-
Outa not 'expecting much' from Eskom Trillian report to BrownLocal
-
Mkhwebane concerned by alleged victimisation of SAA whistleblowersLocal
7 month old baby killed in WC crash
Four other people sustained injuries when a car and a truck collided on Ottery Road on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN – A seven-month old baby has been killed in a car crash near Skaapkraal.
Four other people sustained injuries when a car and a truck collided on Ottery Road on Saturday afternoon.
ER24's Werner Vermaak says: “Four other people were trapped inside of the vehicle and the local fire department had to use the Jaws of Life and other rescue tools to free them from the wreckage and rush them to the Groote Schuur Hospital for further medical management. The driver of the truck was not found on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident is not yet known.”
-
Zweli Mkhize: ANC can't afford repeat of Polokwane11 minutes ago
-
Reports: Ramaphosa loses bid to gag paper on sex scandal27 minutes ago
-
N14 near Centurion closed ahead of bridge demolition2 hours ago
-
11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m3 hours ago
-
EFF moves to shun council meetings in DA-led coalitions3 hours ago
-
Mkhize tells Sanco ANC must unite to save party4 hours ago
