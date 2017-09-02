3 killed, 16 injured in Vereeniging taxi crash
Paramedics say when they arrived on the scene last night they found six people trapped inside the taxi which had collided with a car.
JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been killed and 16 others injured in an accident on the R82 in Vereeniging.
Paramedics say when they arrived on the scene they found six people trapped inside the taxi which had been involved in a head-on collision with a car.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says: “When paramedics arrived, shortly after 7pm last night, they found that six people were trapped inside of a taxi and five of them were in a serious condition. Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the three that were killed and they were declared dead on the scene. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known and will be investigated by the police.”
Three killed, several injured in #R82 #Maccauvlei collision. #Vereeniging https://t.co/pgP6JYH6LL— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) September 2, 2017
More in Local
-
Cops killing loved ones not new, says Gun Free SA
-
Govt employee bust over fraud worth R80k
-
3 killed, 16 injured in Vereeniging road accident
-
Kusasalethu mine deaths: Parly extends condolences, vows inquiry
-
7 arrested after WC cops find drugs worth more than R180k
-
‘Dan Mantsha has always been indebted to Guptas’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.