3 killed, 16 injured in Vereeniging taxi crash

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been killed and 16 others injured in an accident on the R82 in Vereeniging.

Paramedics say when they arrived on the scene they found six people trapped inside the taxi which had been involved in a head-on collision with a car.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says: “When paramedics arrived, shortly after 7pm last night, they found that six people were trapped inside of a taxi and five of them were in a serious condition. Sadly there was nothing that could be done for the three that were killed and they were declared dead on the scene. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known and will be investigated by the police.”