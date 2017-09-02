3 killed, 16 injured in Vereeniging road accident
JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed and 16 others have been injured following an accident on the R82 in Vereeniging.
Paramedics say when they arrived on the scene on Friday night, they found people trapped inside a taxi which had collided with a car.
Spokesperson Werner Vermaak says: “When paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7pm on Friday, they found six people were trapped inside the taxi. Five of them were in a serious condition and there was nothing they could do for the three who passed away. They were declared dead on scene.”
A police investigation is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
