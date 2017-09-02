29 nabbed in JHB crime prevention operations

The operation was led by the city’s investigative unit, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and South African Police Service.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says 29 people have been arrested during crime prevention operations in several hijacked buildings in Berea and Hillbrow.

The operation was led by the city’s investigative unit, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and South African Police Service.

The City says dangerous weapons were also confiscated during the raid.

Lucky Sindane, spokesperson for group forensic and investigations services, says: “Twenty-two people arrested were undocumented immigrants, five were wanted suspects and two were arrested for carrying dangerous weapons.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)