11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m

It's understood the group appeared in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court earlier this week on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

City of Joburg. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
City of Joburg. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has confirmed its suspended eleven officials from the revenue shared services centre for defrauding the City out of R2.5 million.

It's understood the group appeared in the Joburg commercial crimes court earlier this week on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The officials now face an internal disciplinary process.

The City's Lucky Sindane says: “They appeared in court for defrauding the City after they processed fraudulent refunds to various party owners. There is a process that is currently in place.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA