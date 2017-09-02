11 officials suspended for allegedly swindling City of R2.5m

It's understood the group appeared in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court earlier this week on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has confirmed its suspended eleven officials from the revenue shared services centre for defrauding the City out of R2.5 million.

It's understood the group appeared in the Joburg commercial crimes court earlier this week on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The officials now face an internal disciplinary process.

The City's Lucky Sindane says: “They appeared in court for defrauding the City after they processed fraudulent refunds to various party owners. There is a process that is currently in place.”