Zuma: I’m not firing Minister Muthambi
President Jacob Zuma told the National Assembly on Thursday that he had no plans to get rid of Muthambi in response to a question about when she would be fired.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) desperate to see the back of Cabinet Minister Faith Muthambi have been told she’s here to stay.
Muthambi was fingered in leaked Gupta emails for allegedly sending confidential Cabinet memos to the controversial family and their associates while she was communications minister.
President Jacob Zuma told the National Assembly on Thursday that he had no plans to get rid of Muthambi in response to a question about when she would be fired.
An internal legal report that’s before Parliament recommends she be investigated for possibly misleading the inquiry into the SABC board last year.
She is also causing ructions in her new portfolio of Public Service and Administration.
MPs want her to respond to media reports that she wasted nearly R500,000 in public funds on flying 30 friends and family to Cape Town for her budget vote speech in May.
Although her troubles in the legislature are piling up, Zuma told Agang-SA MP Andries Tlouamma that she’s not going anywhere.
“I’m not firing Minister Muthambi, I have not taken that decision.”
Pressure group, Outa, has laid treason charges against Muthambi over the Cabinet memo leaks.
HOSTILE RECEPTION
On Thursday, Zuma faced hard questions in the house, not least from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.
Faced with Zuma’s denials, Malema asked why he was not taking legal action against those who placed him at meetings where he asked for favours, or the media who reported such allegations?
“Why are you not taking action at least to protect the good image of the office, if you don’t care personally?
Zuma replied: “I don’t know whether members want to play politics. Firstly, people say something about president Zuma in this country every day. Should I stand every day, take everybody to court? You say a lot of things about me, should I do so?”
Zuma’s told MPs he’s considering the terms of reference for a commission of inquiry into state capture, but he’s given no date as to when it might start.
He’s gone to court to challenge former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendation that Chief Justice Mogeong Mogoeng appoints the judge to lead the inquiry, given that Zuma is implicated. The case is set to be heard in October.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
City of Ekurhuleni runs emergency vaccination drive after measles cases
-
Moyane & Hawks accused of involvement in plot to have Gordhan charged
-
Almost R300m to be pumped into WC drought relief programme
-
Brown instructs Eskom to submit particular documents regarding Trillian ties
-
Nsfas R14m bungle: WSU, Nzimande may be called to account in Parly
-
Food poisoning ruled out in 3 teens' deaths after eating vetkoek
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.