WC teacher under house arrest over sexual grooming charges

The 45-year-old educator has been placed under house arrest after being granted bail of R2,000

CAPE TOWN - A George teacher has appeared in court on charges of sexual grooming.

Members of a family, child and sexual offences unit arrested him last week.

As part of his bail conditions, the 45-year-old educator has been placed under house arrest.

The police's Malcolm Pojie says: “The incidents happened between 2014 and this year. The victim is 16 years old. As a result of a report, an arrest was effected. The man appeared in court and was granted bail of R2,000.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)