WC teacher under house arrest over sexual grooming charges

The 45-year-old educator has been placed under house arrest after being granted bail of R2,000
CAPE TOWN - A George teacher has appeared in court on charges of sexual grooming.
Members of a family, child and sexual offences unit arrested him last week.
As part of his bail conditions, the 45-year-old educator has been placed under house arrest.
The police's Malcolm Pojie says: “The incidents happened between 2014 and this year. The victim is 16 years old. As a result of a report, an arrest was effected. The man appeared in court and was granted bail of R2,000.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
