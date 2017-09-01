'Those at top not committed to stopping corruption'

Corruption Watch says while there are many civil servants committed to rooting out corruption, there is little evidence of this commitment at the top.

CAPE TOWN - Corruption Watch says there are many civil servants committed to rooting out corruption.

But the body's executive director says there is little evidence of this commitment at the top.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says: “We deal with a lot of public servants all the time who really want to root out corruption in their institutions. The problem is there is no willpower at the top.”

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel on Thursday revealed that South Africa loses about R27 billion and 70,000 jobs every year because of corruption.

Patel added that corruption affected the progress of the South African economy.

The minister also spoke about private sector corruption in the form of collusion and price fixing.

Lewis says proper steps should be taken to deal with corruption in the private and public sectors.

"Usually corruption is about the interface between the private and public sector. It needs to be punished on the same scale like other forms of corruption would be punished. Generally, they're not."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)