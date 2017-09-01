SAA denies deal with Mkhwebane on whistleblowers

The airline says no agreement has been reached with the Public Protector to suspend disciplinary action against five of its employees.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) says no agreement has been reached with the Public Protector to suspend disciplinary action against five of its employees.

Earlier on Friday Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office released a statement raising concerns about claims that disciplinary processes have continued against staffers despite a deal in principle pending her probe.

Mkhwebane received numerous complaints about SAA employees being victimised after disclosing details of maladministration and corruption.

But SAA’s Tladi Tladi says the complaints are simply not true.

He says Mkhwebane has no mandate to tell the airline how to handle its HR issues.

“For the office of the Public Protector to convey a message to the public indicating we have reneged on an agreement is very worrying because there was no such agreement.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)