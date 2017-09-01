Rand hits firmest since July, stocks flat

At 15:00 GMT the rand was 0.92% firmer at 12.8925 per dollar, its firmest since 27 July.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand raced to its firmest in more than a month on Friday as traders eased their dollar holdings and bought the local currency after the United States reported weaker than expected employment growth.

At 15:00 GMT the rand was 0.92% firmer at 12.8925 per dollar, its firmest since 27 July, rising in line with fellow emerging currencies as soft US jobs data further diminished bets of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The currency was unmoved by subsequent domestic data showing a 6.7% increase in new vehicle sales in August, with traders warning that a recent widening of the government’s budget deficit signalled a larger than estimated headline deficit.

“The budget statistics are troubling. If you look at how the rand reacted when those numbers came out, it took them in its stride but it leaves our domestic outlook looking even worse,” said Standard Bank senior trader Oliver Alwar.

National Treasury is facing a sharp funding crunch with weak growth, lower tax revenues and bailout to state firms expected to stretch the budget deficit past 4% of GDP, upping the likelihood of another round of credit downgrades.

“We think there is a budget hole of around R50 billion for this fiscal year, which is higher than our previous estimate of R30 billion,” said Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto.

Statistics South Africa publishes second quarter economic growth data on Tuesday. Bonds also firmed, with the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 down 6.5 basis points 8.505%. Stocks were flat, with gains constrained in part by technical factors after the main indices scaled record peaks a week ago and then lost ground with momentum indicators tracked by analysts suggesting the market was overbought.

The benchmark Top-40 index was almost unchanged at 49,996.40, remaining within striking distance of its record high of 50,418.72. The wider All-share index ended just 0.02% lower at 56,513.46.

Movers included no-frills retailer Mr Price, which climbed 3.45% to R187.50 after the company flagged an uptick in retails sales in the first four months of its financial year.