Outa opens case against Denel’s Mantsha for ‘paving way’ for Guptas

JOHANNESBURG - Civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has opened a corruption case against Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha over his alleged involvement in state capture.

The state-owned arms maker announced last week that it had cancelled its partnership with Gupta-linked company VR Laser Asia, citing reputational damage.

However, Outa says Mantsha tried to give the Guptas access to the country's defence technologies and shared confidential government documents with the family.

The organisation's Ben Theron says he must be held accountable.

“He actually paved the way for the Gupta family to get absolutely involved in this organisation and actually manipulate the processes to set up Denel Asia.

“That deal has been set aside but he, in fact, shared confidential Cabinet memos. The worst is he actually asked the Guptas to pay a municipal bill of R14,000 for him. So, he was indebted to them all the way.”

