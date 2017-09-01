Nsfas R14m bungle: WSU, Nzimande may be called to account in Parly

Chairwoman of the portfolio committee on education Connie September says the multi million rand blunder at the Walter Sisulu University is unacceptable.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of a multi-million rand student financial aid bungle at the Walter Sisulu University, the portfolio committee on education says the country cannot afford such mistakes when so many students are in need of funding at institutions of higher learning.

It emerged this week that a female student at the university mistakenly received over R14 million in June from funding administrative company IntelliMali.

The committee says it may summon Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to account before Parliament.

“There’s no ways that you can just add many nots to the amount that the student was supposed to receive and then think that the country should be satisfied with that.”

She says the country cannot afford to waste public funds.

Meanwhile, the university says it's working with the Special Investigating Unit to probe, among, others, how the student was able to convert her allowance into cash to splurge on luxury goods.