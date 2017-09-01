Nsfas: Public money in good hands despite WSU bungle

Minister Blade Nzimande & Nsfas chairman Sizwe Nxasana hosted a group of donors who are assisting in the country's missing middle funding crisis on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a multi-million rand student aid blunder at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU), the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) chairman Sizwe Nxasana has assured taxpayers that their money is safe.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and Nxasana hosted a group of donors who are assisting in the country's missing middle funding crisis in Johannesburg on Friday.

It emerged this week that a female student at the university mistakenly received over R14 million in June from funding administrative company IntelliMali.

Nxasana has assured citizens that public money is in good hands despite the bungle at Walter Sisulu University.

“And so, the state money is absolutely safe. The tax payers’ money is absolutely safe. And those people who need to repay the money will repay the money.”

He says no student will be disadvantaged by the error.

“Money that would have been allocated to Walter Sisulu University by Nsfas, as far as we’re concerned, that money is there.”

The Nsfas chairman says they've also written to the university requesting a full report on the matter.

