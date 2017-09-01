Moyane & Hawks accused of involvement in plot to have Gordhan charged

Vlok Symington states that the Hawks and Sars were fully aware of his 2009 memorandum which exonerated Gordhan but they withheld it from the NPA.

Pretoria – South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane and senior Hawks officials have been accused of being involved in a conspiracy to have former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan criminally charged which would be used as a pretext to have him removed from his Cabinet position.

The details are contained in an affidavit by Sars official Vlok Symington who has approached the High Court to stop disciplinary proceedings were brought against him.

Symington made headlines last year when he was allegedly held hostage by Hawks investigators who demanded he returns an incriminating document they had inadvertently given to him.

He is the author of a 2009 legal opinion which was the basis for fraud charges being withdrawn against Gordhan last year.

Symington states that the Hawks and Sars were fully aware of his 2009 memorandum which exonerated Gordhan but they withheld it from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He says while he was being held against his will Hawks officials revealed that they were aware of his legal opinion prior to the NPA deciding to charge the then finance minister.

He adds that as the complainant in the case against Gordhan, Moyane ought to have been aware of the document because it was filed in company records.

Symington says the document was deliberately concealed so that Gordhan could be charged to create the pretext to remove him from the Finance Ministry.

He believes the disciplinary action brought against him is retribution for making these disclosures to Independent Police Investigative Directorate and is asking the court for legal protection.

Below are the affidavit and court application.

Vlok Symington SARS Affidavit by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

Vlok Symington SARS Finalised Application by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd