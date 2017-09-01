Motsepe: We'll close Kusasalethu if necessary

The Harmony Gold chairperson, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and union leaders visited the mine where 5 miners died last week.

CARLETONVILLE - Harmony Gold Chairperson Patrice Motsepe says they will not hesitate to shut down the Kusasalethu mine if it is found to be unsafe for mining.

Motsepe was speaking alongside Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and union leaders at a briefing about the deaths of five miners.

The last two bodies were recovered on Thursday after being trapped underground for a week.

Motsepe says mine management has an obligation to ensure that not only do miners have jobs but that they return home alive from those jobs.

“We are responsible in the sense that they come to us and we are accountable and of course whatever will come out of that hearing will never change the responsibility we have.”

He says management needs to wake up to the reality that the mine may have to be shut.

“Maybe we have to ask ourselves as an industry, ‘are the days of deep level gold mining in South Africa at an end?’. But in the terms of the risks and challenges that confront us in deep level mining.”

Motsepe says workers losing their lives is unacceptable and should not be the norm.

Minister Zwane: I commend Patrice Motsepe for being the first mine boss to take responsibility. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017

'THOROUGH INVESTIGATION'

Meanwhile, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called on Harmony Gold to bring to account those who may have ignored signs of a possible seismic event at the Kusasalethu mine, even if they are part of management.

The union's deputy president Sanele Myeza was speaking at Friday's briefing.

Kusasalethu management has launched an in-depth investigation into the accident after the last two miners bodies were recovered on Thursday.

Myeza says mine management owes the families a fair investigation with no favour.

“We need to see people being held accountable. More often than not, it is the workers, it is the shift bosses, it is the miners, who get used as scapegoats after these incidents. We hardly ever see senior executives being held to account.”

He says the mine should be cautious before it offers work to relatives as part of compensation.

“The replacement of a deceased worker by a next of kin does nothing but create an impression that people are a commodity. These are human beings.”

Myeza has requested that the investigation be a speedy but thorough one.

Minister Zwane: #Kusasalethumine deaths should be a turning point in mine safety in the country. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)