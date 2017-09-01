Mkhwebane concerned by alleged victimisation of SAA whistleblowers
The Public Protector met with SAA executives on Monday where it was agreed that disciplinary processes will not proceed pending the outcome of her preliminary probe.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she's concerned about claims from South African Airways (SAA) employees that disciplinary processes against them have continued despite the airline agreeing not to do so pending her investigation.
Mkhwebane received numerous complaints about SAA employees being victimised after disclosing details of maladministration and corruption.
Her office met with SAA executives and chairperson Dudu Myeni on Monday, where it was agreed in principle, that disciplinary processes will not proceed pending the outcome of the Public Protector's preliminary probe.
The Public Protector's Cleopatra Mosana says: “But we have since heard that there have been developments, we cannot confirm that the employees have since been dismissed.”
#SAA Public Protector says she's investigating allegations of corruption at SAA and received complaints of employee victimization.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
#SAA Public Protector says while SAA agreed not to proceed with disciplinary processes pending her probe, employees say it has continued.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
#SAA Public Protector says she's concerned about SAA using legal services to respond to her while facing financial constraints.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
#SAA Public Protector says she's also concerned about employees being victimized & disciplinary processes continuing despite agreeing not to— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
'Private donations to political parties must be made public'
-
Gun Free SA: Illegal weapons must be destroyed
-
Duduzane Zuma: ANN7, Tegeta sale was to protect ‘our people’
-
‘Corporate citizens have power to reduce inequality’
-
Bell Pottinger appeals finding on stirring racial divisions in SA
-
Outa opens case against Denel’s Mantsha for ‘paving way’ for Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.