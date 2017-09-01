Mkhwebane concerned by alleged victimisation of SAA whistleblowers

The Public Protector met with SAA executives on Monday where it was agreed that disciplinary processes will not proceed pending the outcome of her preliminary probe.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she's concerned about claims from South African Airways (SAA) employees that disciplinary processes against them have continued despite the airline agreeing not to do so pending her investigation.

Mkhwebane received numerous complaints about SAA employees being victimised after disclosing details of maladministration and corruption.

Her office met with SAA executives and chairperson Dudu Myeni on Monday, where it was agreed in principle, that disciplinary processes will not proceed pending the outcome of the Public Protector's preliminary probe.

The Public Protector's Cleopatra Mosana says: “But we have since heard that there have been developments, we cannot confirm that the employees have since been dismissed.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)