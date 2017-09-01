Man contracted to City Power arrested after attempt to solicit bribe
It's alleged the official approached a resident & informed her that her electricity was illegally connected and he was there to disconnect the service unless she gave him money.
JOHANNESBURG - A contractor for City Power who allegedly attempted to solicit a R4,000 bribe from a resident in Helderkruin has been arrested.
Mayor Herman Mashaba’s office says the official is from an independent contractor who provides electricity disconnection services to City Power.
Spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says the official approached a resident and informed her that her electricity was illegally connected and he was there to disconnect the services unless she gave him money.
Mfeka says the resident then informed the city’s group forensic and investigation services who worked with the Hawks to apprehend the suspect on site.
“The mayor has always said that he has zero tolerance policy for any sort of corruption and particularly the likes of the billing challenges that have been faced by residents.”
Mfeka says it was found that the electricity at the house was connected legally.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Motsepe: We'll close Kusasalethu if necessary
-
Pravin Gordhan’s people at Treasury targeted?
-
Nzimande questions use of service providers to pay Nsfas funds
-
Police can't confirm if Sandton CEO’s shooting was a hit
-
[WATCH] Lindiwe Sisulu: We must revive ANC's values
-
Kubayi sets deadline for Eskom to sign power purchase agreements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.