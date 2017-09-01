Man contracted to City Power arrested after attempt to solicit bribe

It's alleged the official approached a resident & informed her that her electricity was illegally connected and he was there to disconnect the service unless she gave him money.

JOHANNESBURG - A contractor for City Power who allegedly attempted to solicit a R4,000 bribe from a resident in Helderkruin has been arrested.

Mayor Herman Mashaba’s office says the official is from an independent contractor who provides electricity disconnection services to City Power.

Mfeka says the resident then informed the city’s group forensic and investigation services who worked with the Hawks to apprehend the suspect on site.

“The mayor has always said that he has zero tolerance policy for any sort of corruption and particularly the likes of the billing challenges that have been faced by residents.”

Mfeka says it was found that the electricity at the house was connected legally.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)