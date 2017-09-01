‘It’s time for a female to lead ANC’
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu says a female president will liberate the party and society.
Sisulu addressed students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Bellville campus on Thursday night at a Women’s Month celebration.
Most of the students were wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan “It’s a Must” and “#LS17” in support of Sisulu ahead of the ANC’s elective conference where the party will vote for a new president.
#WomensMonth #LindiweSisulu has arrived. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/ZFMzRUxZCU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
Sisulu said it is time for a female to be leading the ANC.
“It’s a must to consider a female candidate, whether it’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Comrade Baleka Mbete. That’s important for the advancement not only of the ANC but society.”
In July, the Human Settlements Minister outlined uniting the party as one of her top priorities during her presidential campaign.
Several branches, including some in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, had approached her to join the ruling party’s presidential race.
Meanwhile, earlier on Friday Dlamini-Zuma called on the losers at the December elective conference to allow themselves to be led by those who win.
Dlamini-Zuma said nobody was above the ANC and the party belonged to everyone.
Dlamini-Zuma added that those who lost must stay in the ANC and work just as hard as they would have if they had won the election.
Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
