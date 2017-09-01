Interim SABC chair says there's been no political interference

Khanyisile Kweyama was interviewed by Parliament's Communications Committee on Friday for a position on the permanent board.

CAPE TOWN - The SABC's acting interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says she has not experienced any political interference in the running of the broadcaster in the five months she's been at the helm.

The committee is due to wrap up interviews on Friday night.

Two hours later than scheduled, Kweyama sailed through her interview in just over 15 minutes.

Despite praise from across the political divide, Kweyama said she would have liked to have secured a government guarantee to arrange more financing.

She also wanted the interim board to have made key executive appointments before its departure.

On a question from the Congress of the People's Willy Madisha, Kweyama said the board had been able to do its work without interference.

“I haven’t at any stage felt that I’m in such a corner as a chairperson that I can’t function.”

The term of the interim board ends this month.

