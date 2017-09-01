Interim SABC chair says there's been no political interference
Khanyisile Kweyama was interviewed by Parliament's Communications Committee on Friday for a position on the permanent board.
CAPE TOWN - The SABC's acting interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says she has not experienced any political interference in the running of the broadcaster in the five months she's been at the helm.
She was interviewed by Parliament's Communications Committee on Friday evening for a position on the permanent board.
The committee is due to wrap up interviews on Friday night.
Two hours later than scheduled, Kweyama sailed through her interview in just over 15 minutes.
Despite praise from across the political divide, Kweyama said she would have liked to have secured a government guarantee to arrange more financing.
She also wanted the interim board to have made key executive appointments before its departure.
On a question from the Congress of the People's Willy Madisha, Kweyama said the board had been able to do its work without interference.
“I haven’t at any stage felt that I’m in such a corner as a chairperson that I can’t function.”
The term of the interim board ends this month.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.