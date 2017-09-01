Food poisoning ruled out in 3 teens' deaths after eating vetkoek
City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says autopsies have been concluded but police will need toxicology reports to confirm their suspicion of possible drug use.
CAPE TOWN – Food poisoning has been ruled out for now in the deaths of three teenagers in Langa.
Initially, it was believed the boys fell ill and died last weekend after eating vetkoek with polony which they had bought from a street vendor.
It's since emerged one of the deceased didn’t eat the food at all.
The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says the boys experienced symptoms, including foaming at the mouth and stomach cramps.
He says autopsies have been concluded but police will need toxicology reports to confirm their suspicion of possible drug use.
“I can confirm that the city’s Environmental and Health Service has been in contact with South African Police in Langa to determine whether they need to conduct food poisoning investigation.
“But at this stage, the South African Police have indicated that it doesn’t appear to be food poisoning and that it appeared the children mixed some substance into their food.”
A fourth teen had to be hospitalised and has since been discharged.
