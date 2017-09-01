Duduzane Zuma: ANN7, Tegeta sale was to protect ‘our people’

In a BBC interview, Jacob Zuma's son discussed allegations of meetings between the Guptas and individuals serving under his father's leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane says he and the Guptas had no choice but to sell some of their commercial interests in South Africa in order to protect those loyal to them.

The Gupta family's Oakbay investments firm sold ANN7 and The New Age to former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, and its mining business Tegeta to a little-known Swiss company after the firm's bank accounts were closed by four major banks in the country.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC aired last night, Zuma discussed several issues regarding allegations of potentially corrupt meetings between the Guptas and several individuals serving under his father's leadership.

Duduzane insists he is not corrupt and that "state capture" is an interesting concept that many people have got wrong.

Zuma strongly believes that the Guptas are not only interested in him because of his father, but also because he is a “likeable guy”.

At the same time, he says selling their commercial interests was necessary.

“Undue pressure is being put on us. We are left no choice but to sell. We are selling purely because we want to protect the odd 7,000 jobs of our people and people who have been loyal to us.”

Manyi, who bought ANN7 and The New Age with a loan from the Guptas, says there are no ties to the family as he's now the sole shareholder.

Manyi has also emphasised that he went ahead with the deal in order to save jobs.

