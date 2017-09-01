Duduzane Zuma: I'm a likeable guy
In an interview with the BBC last night Zuma discussed several issues, including allegations of potentially corrupt meetings between the Guptas and several individuals serving under his father's leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has denied that he’s corrupt and believes the reason the Gupta family got into business with him from a young age is because he’s “a likeable guy”.
Journalist Milton Nkosi asked Zuma whether he’s concerned that he might be charged for corruption.
Zuma said: "It just crossed my mind now. It's the first time it crosses my mind. But I don't know if you saw it crossing my mind. But it's gone. No. Why should it ... it just crossed now. I just saw it crossing, but it's gone."
Zuma also denied that the Guptas offered former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas a position as minister.
Jonas had also claimed he was offered R600 million.
Zuma says he was at the meeting with Jonas and the Guptas but insists there was no such offer.
“It wasn’t a visit per se, it was a meeting that was arranged from my side to sort out certain issues that had nothing to do with the Guptas or any other related people to them."
Asked if either Jonas told mistruths and if he's telling the truth he said: "I’m telling the truth.”
He’s refused to give a direct answer on the authenticity of the recently leaked Gupta emails that have shown how companies and people linked to the family benefitted improperly from the government and state-owned entities.
President Jacob Zuma has agreed to establish an inquiry into claims of state capture and his son believes that’s where the contents of the leaked emails should be interrogated.
“There’s a judicial commission of inquiry that’s been spoken about, when that happens, we’ll get to that. These emails need to be tested whether they have been docked. Have they been fiddled with?
“True or not, it’s not something I’m getting into. What I’m saying is, when the time arrives, we’ll get to that.”
Zuma has defended his relationship with the Gupta family.
“There’s been a long hard journey that we’ve been on. I’m saying we, I’m not speaking for myself because you know I have got partners and we have walked this journey together.
“The decision I took to partner up with the brothers, it’s a decision that I took, that I do not regret”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
