Cosatu to embark on nationwide strike over govt corruption
Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says the strike will affect all sectors.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s decided to embark on a nationwide strike this month because the government is moving at a slow pace in acting against corruption and protecting workers.
The trade union federation has criticised the African National Congress (ANC) and party leaders for state capture and corruption allegations as well the ties with the Guptas.
It’s also joined calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, endorsing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“A call was made a long time ago from the Public Protector that a judicial of inquiry needs to be raised, and raised fast. There’s been some flurry of SMSes and messages indicating the allegations of Gupta emails and state capture."
