‘Corporate citizens have power to reduce inequality’
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the attitude, conduct and actions of corporate citizens can contribute to lifting the majority of South Africans out of poverty.
ILLOVO - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the attitude, conduct and actions of corporate citizens can contribute to lifting the majority of South Africans out of poverty.
Ramaphosa says anti-competitive behaviour impedes the economic growth of a country and competition policies must effect social change.
He was speaking at the Competition Commission’s 11th Annual Competition Law, Economics and Policy Conference at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Illovo on Friday.
WATCH #CompetitionCommission a part of the DP's address, catch more on EWN news bulletins. MR pic.twitter.com/xwVSqcxCUD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
Ramaphosa says corporate citizens have the power to either reduce inequality or deepen it.
“And they can also strengthen this social fabric of our country. But if they don’t strengthen that social fabric, they can actually erode it. So, enterprises or corporate enterprises, therefore, have an important role to play in the life of a country.”
Ramaphosa says corporate citizens are needed to allow new enterprises the opportunity to flourish and expand employment.
The deputy president says when organised groups such as the corporate world steal from public resources and unsuspecting consumers, they break trust, undermine social cohesion and ultimately destroy lives.
#CompetitionCommission DP Cyril Ramaphosa at GIBS. He will be delivering keynote address at commission's 11th annual policy conference. MR pic.twitter.com/fqwuUziicn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
'Private donations to political parties must be made public'
-
Gun Free SA: Illegal weapons must be destroyed
-
Mkhwebane concerned by alleged victimisation of SAA whistleblowers
-
Duduzane Zuma: ANN7, Tegeta sale was to protect ‘our people’
-
Bell Pottinger appeals finding on stirring racial divisions in SA
-
Outa opens case against Denel’s Mantsha for ‘paving way’ for Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.